MARDAN - In the light of the orders of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the district administration has decided to go for smart lockdown in five areas of the district for 14 days to control the current situation of coronavirus.
It may be noted here that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) the other day had identified 20 cities including Mardan across Pakistan with potential Covid-19 hotspots using a strategy termed as ‘testing, tracing and quarantining (TTQ).
This strategy involves ramping up Covid-19 testing followed by rapidly tracing the contacts of confirmed positive cases, and effective quarantining of positive and suspected cases.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Wazir on Tuesday imposed smart lockdown in five areas of the district for 10 days from 10 am.
The areas mentioned in the notification are Sector A. Sheikh Maltoon Town (SMT) included by 60 houses, total number of cases 10, number of active cases 7 while one person died. Janabad near Dwasaro chowk included 30 houses, total number of cases 9, active cases 7 while one person died.
Bijlighar near Dwasaroo Chowk included by 25 houses, total number of cases 10 actives cases 6 while one person died. Daman Koh at tehsil Takhatbhai included by 60 houses, total cases 10 active cases 7 and Katlan bazzar included by 38 houses, number of cases 15 active cases 12 while one person died.
According to the notification these areas will be closed for entry and exit during the smart lockdown imposed due to the rapidly spreading corona cases there.
Only grocery stores, medical, general stores, ovens and emergency service stores will remain open in these areas.
Violators of the declaration will be prosecuted under sections 17 and 18 of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance or section 33 of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act.
The locals of these areas can purchase essential items before 10am today.