Share:

HYDERABAD - The district administration on Tuesday announced to impose smart lockdown for five days with effect from June 18, 2020 during which many coronavirus hotspots would be sealed off in Hyderabad city.

According to the plan, coronavirus affected areas of Hyderabad city, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas will be sealed off so that virus could be contained from spreading further.

As per plan, Hyderabad city’s Kalhora Colony and Mubarak colony, Latifabad’s Mir Hassanabad colony, GOR Colony, Samhara colony and Unit number 6 will remain sealed off for five days.

In Taluka Qasimabad Noor Mosque and surrounding, Gul Latif colony, London Town, Wapda Colony, Sehrish Nagar, Abass Town, Revenue colony, New Memon city, Waqar Town, Jamali Paro, Old Memon city, Qadir Nagar Band, Gul Shah Band, Gul Baig Chandio, Ya Ali colony, Pathan Goth, Baagri Mohalla, Mir Fateh colony, Giddu Chowk surroundings, Katchi Abadi, Railway colony, Gulshan Mehran Phase-2, Shedi Goth, GM Nagar, Jogi Goth, Anwer vilaz, Industrial colony, Memon Socitey, Polytechnical colony, Khalid Society, Muslim Society, Qasimabad Phase -1 Block A, B and C, Gulshan Habib, Memon Heights, Faraz Villaz Phase 2 and 3, Abdullah Homes, Old Wahdat colony, SRTC colony, Al Mustafa Town phase-2, Abdullah aBlessings, Naseem Nagar phase-1, Bhittai Town, Data Nagar, HDA flats, Dream View, Abdullah City, Ali Nagar, Prince Town, GMB colony, Mahmmadi flats, Abdullah Town, Star Bunglows, Bismillah Towers, Abdullah Palace, Shams Tower, Kehkashan Area, Data Nagar, Naqash Villaz, Gulistan-e-Sajjad, Citizen colony, Citizen plaza, Budho Palari, Karan Khan Shoro, Happy Homes, New Citizen colony, Citizen Homes, Gulshan-e-Abass, Burhani Nagar, Almiran Town, State Life Colony, Pathan Goth, Memon Town, Shehbaz Town phase 1 and 2, Marvi Town, Marvi Garden, Shah Latif colony, Pearl Residency, Abdullah Sports city, Misri Shaikh, Queen’s Residency, Deplai Colony, Safia Residency and nearby areas will remain sealed off during smart lockdown.

As per detailed plan, no general exit and entry would be allowed to locked down localities by any person except those supplying essential commodities. All shops other than those of essential services (Pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies etc) shall remain closed within these localities.

Essential services (Except medical stores and pharmacies) will remain open from 07 a.m to midnight.

The sampling facilities will be available in these areas and ambulance services will be on standby in those localities to deal with any emergency. Home deliveries in those areas are allowed from 7 a.m to 10 p.mas per notification of the Home department of Sindh Government.

More than 1700 persons have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad district since outbreak of the virus, of them 38 had lost their lives.