Share:

PESHAWAR - Some areas of the provincial capital and Swat district were put under smart lockdown on Tuesday in the wake of surge in cases of coronavirus infection.

A notification, issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar on Tuesday, said that smart lockdown had been imposed in Ashrafia Colony, Chinar Road, University Town, Danishabad and Sector E-Two Phase-1 Hayatabad. After the lockdown takes effect, all entry and exit points of these areas will remain closed, reads the notification, and adds that only shops of essential food items, medicines, general stores will remain open.

Similarly, under the notification only five people will be allowed to offer congregational prayers in mosques in these areas. Instructions have been issued to the area magistrate and police regarding implementation of the smart lockdown and that the violators should be punished.

Another notification, issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Swat, imposes smart lockdowns in Village Council (VC)-1, Madyan of Bahrain tehsil, VC-1 of Gwaleri, Matta tehsil, VC Khareri of Matta, VV-2 Nasirkhel in UC Odigram of Matta,VC-2 Qasabano Muhalla in Babuzai, Mlakanan UC Landikas in Babuzai,VC-2 Daulatkhel in Babuzai, Shagal in Babukhel, Akakhel and Zamankhel in Barikot, Miangano Chum in Barikot and VC-3 Kharkar Abad and Panjpir Abad in Kabal tehsil.