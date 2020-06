Share:

FAISALABAD - The district government has decided to impose smart lockdowns in 25 areas of the city. A spokesman of the local administration said on Tuesday that as the number of coronavirus cases had reached 3,800 in the district, and more than 95 deaths were reported, the district government had decided to seal 90 hotspots in 25 areas of the city.

Areas of the city to be sealed are Raza Town, Eden Garden, Abdullah Garden, Sitara Colony, Model Town, Muslim Town B-Block, Rajay Wala, Sitara Sapna, Ideal Colony, Khiyaban Garden, Muslim Town, Lasani Pulli, Green Town, Usman Town, Muslim Town-1, Noor Pur, Aqsa Town, Crescent Mill, Mohallah Shadab, Rehman Pura, Faisal Garden, Canal Garden, Amin Town, Gulistan Colony No.2, Taj Colony, Bolay Di Jhuggi, Islam Nagar, new Civil Lines, Hajvairi Town, Negahban Pura, Chibban, Saeed Colony, Khayaban-II, Officer’s Colony-1, Officers’ Colony-2, Medina Town, People’s Colony-1, People’s Colony-2, al-Najaf Colony, Fatehabad Sharqi, Gilani Pura, Jhal, Batala Colony, Sohail Abad, Sharif Pura, Hussain Shaheed Colony, Muhammad Abad, al-Fayyaz Colony, Rachna Town, Hareem Town, Rabbani Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony, Waris Pura, Iqbal Nagar, Dastgir Pura, Dawood Nagar, Nawaz Park, Farooq Abad, Amjad Abad, Shalimar Park, D-Type Colony, Shadi Pura, Korian, Ali Pura, Nisar Colony, Satellite Town, Samanabad, Samosa Colony, Muzaffar Colony, Amin Abad, Gaushala, Nazimabad, Premier Colony, Rehmania Town, Jattanwala Chowk, Adam Chowk, Muhammadi Chowk, Medina Chowk, Mujaddadi Park, Ghulam Muhammad Abad A-Block, Raza Abad, Munir Abad, Gulshan Colony, Elyas Park, Muhammad Pura, Gulberg, Jinnah Colony, Katchery Bazaar and Jhang Bazaar, etc.