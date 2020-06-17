Share:

ABBOTTABAD - In pursuance of the government’s policy of imposing smart lockdowns, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah on Tuesday imposed lockdowns in six union councils (UCs) of Abbottabad.

According to the notification issued by the DC office, the six UCs of Abbottabad are Qalandarabad, Jhangi Seydan, Kehal, Narian, Nathiagali and PMA Road. Besides that Gosht Mandi, another area severely hit by the coronavirus, was also put under the lockdown.

In a video message, the DC said that the above-mentioned areas had reported a large number of COVID-19 cases and suspected individuals and the number of infected people had crossed the set threshold. He further said that in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, these areas would be under lockdown for one week.

“Essential services and supplies like pharmacy, ration, patients for medical aid are exceptions to the order,” the DC added.

Similarly, district administration Haripur also imposed smart lockdowns in four UCs to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including in TIP Housing Society, Street No.9 and 20, Mohallah Soha, Mochi Bazaar, Mamahia Chowk, Pakhral Chowk, Sector No.2 and 4 Khalabat.