LAHORE: Encounter specialist and former police inspector Abid Boxer has not been extradited to Pakistan, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) told the Lahore High Court (LHC) here on Friday. Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq was hearing the petition seeking protection for Abid Hussain alias Abid Boxer who was arrested last month in the United Arab Emirates for his alleged role in a fraud case. FIA’s Director (Interpol) Tahir Nawaz appeared before the court and said that Abid Boxer was not in Pakistan. –Staff Reporter

He said he was not brought back to the country by any agency. On this, Justice Haq put off further proceedings until March 28.

Jaffar Rafi, father-in-law of Abid Boxer, had moved the petition and submitted that his son-in-law had been booked in a number of cases and it was his strong apprehension that he would be killed in a fake encounter as soon as he would be brought back to the country.

The petitioner said that fair trial under Article 10-A of the Constitution was the right of Abid Boxer, his son-in-law. He prayed to the court to summon record of all cases registered against his son-n-law and order FIA and police to ensure his protection.