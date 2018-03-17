NOORPUR THAL-Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah Pakistan Ameer Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has said that Khatme Nabuwat is the foundation of belief of every Muslim.

Addressing a public gathering at Kashmir Chowk, he vowed to continue the nationwide move for protecting the ideology of Pakistan and Namoos-e-Risaalat. He said that the solution to all the crises lies in the promulgation of Nizam-e-Mustafa (PBUH) in the country. He said that the nation had already tested all the other systems and options which had badly disappointed the masses. Rizvi said that the life and personality of the holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) is the role model of the entire Ummah. He added success lies in adhering to the teachings of Islam.

He said Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) is the last messenger of Almighty Allah and now no messenger will ever come in this world. He said, "We could attain an indomitable position of strength and glory among the international community by following the Holy Prophet (SAWW). Allama Sher Muhammad Sialvi conducted the proceedings. Former MNA Malik Ghulam Muhammad Khan Tiwana was also present on the occasion. Earlier a warm welcome was accorded to Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah Pakistan Ameer Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi when he arrived in Noorpur Thal .

APPOINTMENT: Malik Sarfraz Ahmad Awan (AEO) has been appointed as Tehsil Noorpur Thal Sports Fesitval Focal Person while Malik Amer Mehmood Olakh (AEO) as Media Coordinator. Malik Sarfraz and Malik Amer said, "We hope we will do our best to organise all the events well and strive hard to make the event successful at Tehsil level."

Citizens robbed of

cash, valuables

Dacoits snatched motorbikes and other valuables from citizens in two different incidents here the other day. They also shot at and injured one for resistance.

According to police sources, three dacoits intercepted Saddam and Fahad near Lambay Jagir Bridge and deprived them of a motorbike and Rs8,000 cash. They shot at and injured Fahad for resistance. Phoolnagar Sadrr police were investigating. On the other hand, thieves stole a motorbike of Shehzad from Fiaz Town, Phoolnagar.