SHIKARPUR - Public School & College Shikarpur Principal Prof Zafarullah Solangi allegedly painted the faces of the school students with wet soil as punishment here on Friday.

The ‘victim’ students said: “After the metric exams we were celebrating with friends on the school premises, when the principal called us and beaten up with wooden stick and later painted our faces with wet soil as a punishment and warned, if they told to their parents they (students) would be punished again.”

Students including Yasir Jatoi, Aamir Shaikh, Mubashar Hakro, Mahfooz Ahmed, Shoaib Shaikh, Irfan Mangi, Mustafa Mangi, Shah Mangi and others staged a protest demonstration against school principal Prof Zafarullah Solangi.

Shikarpur Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza took notice of the incident and formed an inquiry committee comprising Assistant Commissioner Syed Arbab Ali and directed him to submit comprehensive report within three days so that involved person or students could be treated according to law.

The assistant commissioner confirmed the incident and said that he had issued notices to the principal, students and parents of the students to find out the facts.

The civil society and parents demanded the higher authorities to take notice of the act.

CONDOLENCE REFERENCE HOLDS

A condolence reference to pay homage to The Nation Karachi Resident Editor Zameer Ahmed Shaikh was held at The Nation office at Shikarpur, here on Friday.

Senior journalists of the city including Sultan Rind, Abdul Khalique Soomro, Sarang Babar, Muhammad Ibrahim Brohi, Sikandar Siddiqui and others prayed for the departed soul. They expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death and also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the family to bear irreparable loss.

Shaikh was author of two books “What Went Wrong” and “Roshan Khayali se Mullaeyat Tak”.