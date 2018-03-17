ATTOCK:- A student of Comsats University Attock has died in the hostel after smoking shisha.

Saif Ullah, a resident of Mardan and a BBA first year student of Comsats Attock, suddenly felt pain in his stomach and went to a washroom, locked it from inside and did not come out. His hostel mates informed the security staff who broke the door and found him unconscious on the tiles. He was rushed to Asfandyar Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.–Staff Reporter

According to doctors, the student had died due to carbon monoxide poisoning caused by the shisha smoke.

Attock City Police Station House Officer Israr Satti told reporters that no FIR has been registered as parents of the deceased were reluctant to lodge a case.