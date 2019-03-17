Share:

Lahore - Abubakar Talha (Wapda) and Hamza Ali Rizwan qualified for the U-10 category final of the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here PLTA courts on Saturday.

In the U-10 semifinal, Wapda’s Abubakar played superbly against Ameer Mazari and thumped him by 4-1, 4-1. Hamza Ali Rizwan also played well against spirited Hania Minhas 4-0, 5-3 to set final clash against Abubakar. In U-12 semifinals, Asad beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 4-1, 5-3 and Haider Ali Rizwan thrashed Abubakar Talha 4-0, 4-0 to book berths in the final.

In U-14 semifinals, Mohammad Mahatir edged out Hamid Israr 7-5, 6-4 and Bilal Asim routed Abdul Hanan Khan 6-3, 6-0 to make way to the final. The U-18 semifinals saw Hamid Israr beating Ahmad Kamil 7-6, 6-2 and Hasheesh Kumar edging past Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 1-6, 6-2 to qualify for the final. In girls U-18 semifinals, Shimza Durab outclassed Ashtifila Arif 6-0, 6-0 and Maha Said defeated Rahat Javeed 7-5, 6-4 to book berths in the final.

In the well-contested 35 plus doubles semifinals, Talha Waheed (Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd), partnering with Hadi, carved 6-2, 6-1 victory against Mehboob Jan and Adeel while Maj Adnan and Usama Waheed overcame spirited pair of Noman and Yousaf by 6-4, 6-3.

Tournament Director Rashid Malik said that the final of all the categories will be played today (Sunday) here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-jinnah. “It is a matter of great satisfaction that young players from across the country took part in Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship with great enthusiasm and exhibited their prowess against their opponents.

PLTA Secretary Malik said that the prize distribution ceremony will be held after the conclusion of the final matches. Director Servis Tyres Arif Saeed and Director General Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar will grace the occasion as chief guests and distribute prizes among the position holders.