Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said all-out medical facilities have been provided to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sincerely. 

Addressing a news briefing in Lahore on Sunday, he said a meeting was held today to review progress on the directive issued by Prime Minister to Punjab government to provide full medical care to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

He said thorough tests of Nawaz Sharif were held at Punjab Institute of Cardiology on 22nd January.  Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said best medical care is available for Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan.