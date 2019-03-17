Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said all-out medical facilities have been provided to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sincerely.

Addressing a news briefing in Lahore on Sunday, he said a meeting was held today to review progress on the directive issued by Prime Minister to Punjab government to provide full medical care to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif .

He said thorough tests of Nawaz Sharif were held at Punjab Institute of Cardiology on 22nd January. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said best medical care is available for Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan.