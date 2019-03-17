Share:

MIRPUR - Pakistan Army on Saturday shot down an Indian spy drone over the Line of Control (LoC), said a statement released by the military’s media wing.

The drone was brought down in the Rakhchikri sector of the heavily militarised zone after it intruded 150 metres into Pakistani territory, the statement added.

‘’Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control,” Director General ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said in his tweet

on Saturday. “The quadcopter had come 150 metres inside Pakistan,” the DG ISPR added in his tweet.

Tensions between Pakistan and India had settled down recently after Pakistan released an Indian pilot captured after his jet was shot down for violating Pakistani airspace. The release of the pilot was lauded across the world and was a message of peace, according to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Khan called for dialogue and urged India to provide actionable intelligence regarding Pulwama attack but India.