LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has named office bearers for vacant party offices in Central Punjab. Khawaja Awais Mushtaq has been appointed vice president of the PPP Punjab, Chaudhry Saeed Iqbal president and Advocate Samia Naz information secretary for Faisalabad Division. For Faisalabad District, Bilwal has appointed Ijaz Chaudhary president, Intezar Hussain vice president and Rai Shahjahan secretary general. In Sialkot District, Chaudhry Azhar has been appointed president and Shehbaz Khan general secretary. To Punjab Study Circle of the party, Altaf Qureshi has been appointed president and Raja Israr Abbasi general secretary. Syed Nazar Shah has been made PPP Labour Wing president. Tayyab Mahmood Chattha has been appointed president and Sabir Kasuri secretary general of the Sports Wing of the party. Syed Inayat Shah has been made president and Nasir Javed Ghumman secretary general of the Punjab Kissan Wing of the party. Dr Javed Iqbal has been appointed secretary of Doctors of the Punjab.