International football legend, Carles Puyol arrived at the PSL final in Karachi to kick start the World Soccer Stars event in Pakistan. Puyol made his way to a massive welcome by the cricket fans at the National Stadium in Karachi. Welcomed not only by the cricket fans but the entertainment industry as well as the stars cast of Maula Jatt announced Carles Puyol in the opening ceremony of PSL. Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi all came on stage to welcome the FC Barcelona legend who kicked off sales for the World Soccer Stars Event in April.

Carles Puyol was overwhelmed by the welcome he received by Pakistan and appeared to be in high spirits throughout. He said, 'Karachi you have been amazing! I am humbled by the warmth the nation has received me with and it brings me great pleasure to be involved with World Soccer Stars as they bring football home.”

Puyol kicked footballs in the ebery enclosure announcing free tickets for the 27th April event in Karachi to anyone who caught them. The football legend was joined by Sarfaraz Ahmad captain of Pakistan Cricket Team and welcomed the arrival of football in the country. Kicking footballs in the crowd with Puyol, he said, “It's great to see that after PSL’s success with bringing cricket home, football legends are also coming to Pakistan.”

Ahmer Kunwar of TouchSky Group, 'I m thrilled to see that PSL is being played here in Karachi and I cannot wait to see the same excitement extended to World Soccer Stars. The welcome given to Puyol is overwhelming and I am thankful to Ehsan Mani of Pakistan Cricket Board for extending this platform to football this graciously'.

The Legend of Maula Jatt releasing this Eid-ul-Fitr has collaborated with World Soccer Stars team bringing together the most anticipated film of the year together with the most anticipated film of the year. Puyol met the star studded cast and also posed with Fawad Khan's gandasa calling him the international Maula Jatt. The Legend of Maula Jatt and World Soccer Stars has brought sports and entertainment together on one platform like never before. The epic merger of WSS and TLOMJ are serving the purpose of broadening the horizons of their audience experience in each field. The crowd enthusiasm today at the finally is a prove of this successful collaboration.

Football, Cricket and entertainment all came together for Pakistan with one of the best opening ceremonies of the PSL Final. As cricket season comes to an end, the next big tour is the World Soccer Stars Event scheduled in April on the 27th in Karachi and 28th in Lahore where Pakistan will witness the world's biggest soccer stars coming together playing echibition matches with music headlined by the icon AKON.