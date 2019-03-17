Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced a development package for district Kohat including upgradation of district headquarters hospitals, establishment of university of engineering and technology camps, industrial zone, sports grounds and developing Thanda Dam and Kasai project. He was presiding over a meeting to discuss issues of district Kohat, here at CM Secretariat.

Adviser to CM for Elementary and Secondary Education, Zia Ullah Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah, District Nazim Kohat, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Administrative Secretaries, Director General Sports, Commissioner Kohat, Vice Chancellor Kohat University, Chief Executive Officer WSSC, Deputy Commissioner Kohat and others attended.

A comprehensive briefing was given to CM on different development, health and education related activities in Kohat. CM directed upgradation of district headquarter hospitals Kohat, completion of remaining construction work of Liaqat Memorial Hospital, provision of necessary staff for operating hospitals and Basic Health Units (BHUs).

He also directed to immediately work on these projects for people facilitation.

Mahmood Khan directed for overall cleanness mechanism in hospitals and use of social welfare building for women university Kohat camps and establishment of university of engineering and technology camps in Kohat adding government land could be used for the purpose.

He further directed to identify government land for museum in Kohat and assured IT park at Kohat.

He further assured to set up an industrial zone in district Kohat and said that plan has already been approved for the purpose.

Chief Minister said that tourism would be promoted in Kohat as a part of overall policies guidelines of the provincial government aiming promotion of tourism in the province. He said that Thanda dam and Kasai projects would also be developed for tourism. He also assured a reasonable share within WSSC for beautification of Kohat.