RAWALPINDI - Security forces have arrested member of a banned outfit during a raid in Gujar Khan , sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

The detained head of a banned outfit “Al-Rehmat Trust” has been identified as Qari Obaid Ullah, who was shifted to an unknown location for further interrogation.

According to sources, security forces on an intelligence-based information carried out a raid at a house located at Staff Colony of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Gujar Khan and held Ameer Al-Rehmat Trust Qari Obaid Ullah. The forces took him to some undisclosed location for probe, they said. Sources also shared that the father of Obaid Ullah, who is also linked with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) is serving as cleric in a mosque and is also running a seminary in the same colony.

Local police expressed ignorance about the raid led to arrest of leader of banned outfit .