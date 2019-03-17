Share:

LAHORE - Former PM Nawaz Sharif has refused to be hospitalised for medical treatment unless released on bail, a Punjab government offcial said on Saturday .

The former prime minister, who is serving seven-year jail in Kot Lakhpat in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference, has replied verbally to an official letter offering him treatment in hospital of his choice, Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Fazeel Afzal told a private TV channel.

He said Nawaz has refused to come out of jail. However, he said an ambulance, doctors and all medical facilities, are present in the jail for the former prime minister.