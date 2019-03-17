Share:

Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Dr. Nafisa Shah has said that the Party will not ignore Shaikh Rasheed's threat to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She said that Shaikh Rasheed has been a facilitator of terrorist organizations in the past which is why his statements cannot be ignored as mere mockery. Our struggle and patience should not be seen as a weakness, she said.

Dr. Nafisa Shah said that the jiyalas will protect their Chairman at all cost. On one hand the reference by President Zardari regarding judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is pending and on the other the killers of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto have been released.

The concocted case of money laundering against President Zardari has been transferred to Rawalpindi and now the threat by Shaikh Rasheed to Chairman Bilawal are all indicating that there are links between all of them.

Shaikh Rasheed is spokesman to several quarters including terrorists and that is why PPP is taking this threat very seriously. The nation will not tolerate such criminal acts, Dr. Nafisa Shah concluded.