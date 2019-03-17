Share:

Lahore - British Council Pakistan, in collaboration with Numaish Karachi-Lahore, Walled City of Lahore Authority and Mad Lab (UK), kicked off a two-day exhibition of 21 art installations titled ‘Sheherezade: The Walled City Anthology’ in the buzzing streets inside Dehli Gate on Saturday.

Project Sheherezade is an urban intervention created through collaboration between various organisations and it has brought together architects, artists, computer scientists, craftspeople, designers, digital innovators and interdisciplinary teams to work on art installations. These artworks have been installed inside Dehli Gate. The entire Mughal royal trail, from Shahi Hamam (Royal Bath) to Wazir Khan Mosque, has been lit up for two days to tell the Mughal architects’ history in an interactive way. These art installations narrate history of the Walled City through conversation and digital means. A large number of people visited the illuminated streets of Dehli Gate till late night. The exhibition will conclude on Sunday (today).

21 art installations put on display

James Hampson, deputy country director of British Council in Pakistan, said, “Sheherezade is celebrating the rich culture and historical identity of Pakistan by bringing it to the communities for them to engage, interact and appreciate.”

“Since 2016, we have invited 35 experts and institutions from the UK to visit Pakistan. With support from the UK, we hope to develop the social, economic and cultural assets of this amazing country. There is immense potential for skill development of the local industry and it can lead to economic prosperity for millions in Pakistan,” he said.

Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari said, “WCLA is taking measures to promote culture and tourism. This three-day exhibition is a continuation of our efforts. Artists play a vital role in welfare of a society and we should never forget our values and rich heritage.”

Curator and leading team member of Numaish Karachi Project Saima Zaidi said, “When I was a student at NCA, my friends and I would come to the Wazir Khan Mosque, before the chowk was even set up, and it was such a magical space to be in. To be able to do a project at the same place is like a dream I never could have dreamt of. People of androon-e-sheher have been so hospitable and opened their doors.”

British Council Pakistan said in a statement that it thrives on collaboration and partnership, and through this project they aim to connect local knowledge to international expertise to augment understanding of, and interaction with Pakistan’s tangible and intangible heritage.