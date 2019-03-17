Share:

KARACHI - Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur have challenged in Sindh High Court a banking court’s decision to shift a case against them to Rawalpindi.

The siblings are among several people implicated in fake accounts case that was transferred to an accountability court in Rawalpindi on March 15. The accountability court approved NAB’s request to have the case transferred.

In their petition submitted on Saturday, they argued that shifting the case to Rawalpindi was illegal. It wants the Sindh High Court to declare the verdict null and void.

By transferring the case to Rawalpindi, the bail obtained by Zardari and Talpur and other suspects in the case has been automatically cancelled.