Share:

LAHORE - Abubakar Talha and Haniya Minhas lifted the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2020 boys/girls U-12 doubles title after defeating Rizwan brothers in the final played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday.

On the fourth day of the event, the matches were conducted in men’s singles, girls U-16, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-10, boys U-18 doubles and boys/girls U-12 doubles. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles final, Wapda’s Abubakar Talha, who is a student of FG Mazhar Lines School Lahore, partnering with promising Haniya Minhas played well against the pair of Rizwan brothers, Hussnain Ali Rizwan and Hamza Ali Rizwan, after a tough battle as the score after the marathon final was 2-4, 4-1, 10-4 in favour of Abubakar and Haniya, who emerged as title winners.

In the men’s singles first semifinal, Mian Bilal had to struggle hard to beat Imran Bhatti 6-4, 7-5 while in the second semifinal, Faizan Fayyaz played well against Hassan Riaz and defeated him 7-5, 6-2. In the boys U-18 doubles semifinals, Ahtesham Arif/Hamza Jawad beat Faizan Fayyaz/Abdul Hanan Khan 5-4, 5-4 while Zainul Abideen/Ifham Rana edged out Bilal Asim/Ahmad Nael 2-4, 5-3, 13-11. In girls U-16 semifinals, Labika Durab proved too hot for Mehru Fatima and outclassed her with a huge margin of 4-0, 4-0 while Zahra Sulman thrashed struggling Maya Lone 4-0, 4-0.

In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Ahtesham Humayum after a tough battle with a score of 2-4, 4-1, 4-2 while Haniya Minhas made a strong comeback to outpace spirited Hamza Ali Rizwan 0-4, 4-0, 4-2. In boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Haniya Minhas again played tremendous tennis against Ismail Aftab and crushed him 4-0, 4-0 to book berth in the another final, as she already made her way to the boys/girls U-12 final, where she will face Hussnain Ali Rizwan. In the second semifinal of U-10, upcoming Hamza Ali Rizwan outperformed promising Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-0, 4-2.

Today (Tuesday), the finals of men’s singles, boys U-18 singles and doubles, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-10 and girls U-16 will take place. Servis Tyres PVT Ltd CEO Arif Saeed will grace the finals as chief guest. Other notables, who will also grace the occasion, will be PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), PLTA Senior Vice President Afzal Shareef, players and their families.