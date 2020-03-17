PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan has sought report from the education authorities towards improving the conditions of the worst schools of Kohistan and Chitral districts, and also directed the publication of a walk-in interview advertisement for teachers in schools, especially to meet the shortage of female teachers.
He said that the work will be done on an emergency basis in Kohistan and Chitral districts to fulfil the shortage of schools, improve the conditions of the schools and reduce the shortage of teachers.
He was chairing a meeting for the educational improvement of Kohistan and Chitral districts.
Akbar Ayub said that Kohistan would be given a special package and these projects would be included in the IDP while arranging their accommodation in consultation with the district government to address the problems of female teachers accommodations.