LAHORE - PML-Q central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi on Monday said that worried people were waiting for practical measures and not mere statements for controlling coronavirus. In a statement, he said that preparation of government hospitals for coping with pandemic were not enough. He said that lack of diagnostic facilities at public sector hospitals was causing people to pay thousands of rupees to private laboratories. He said that the masses could not pay such hefty amount for tests when they were facing difficulties in making both ends meet. He said that the health managers should concentrate on their task instead of making money by exporting face masks.