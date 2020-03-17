Share:

MIRPURKHAS - General Secretary of PML-Functional (PML-F) Sindh Sardar Abdul Rahim has said that the Sindh government has deprived people of the province even of their basic rights.

He further said that the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) had presented alternate leadership to people of Sindh before the last general elections, but results of the elections were hijacked as a result of which the PPP formed its government in the province, which later destroyed the government institutions through its gross corruption.

He was speaking at a press conference held here at Raja House on Monday. MPA Nusrat Saher Abbasi, ex-MNA Faqeer Jadim Mangrio, Abdul Qadeer Shar and local office-bearers of the party were also present on the occasion.

Abdur Rahim said that the PML-F was making preparations for the upcoming local government elections, adding, “We would contest in all union councils of the province.”

He accused the Sindh government of spreading panic among masses about the coronavirus in order to get the by-election in Umerkot postponed since Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was sensing defeat in them. He added the party completely supported Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, ex-chief minister of Sindh, who was the GDA’s candidate in the elections, and hoped that he would win the seat vacated after the death of PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah.

He further said that the brother-in-law of Sindh chief minister had been infected with the virus in Iran and he was not kept in isolation ward on his return as a result of which other people might get infected too.

He said that PPP did win elections, but buy elections. “But in future, PPP supporters would join other parties owing to its inefficiency and gross corruption,” PML-F leader predicted.

Abdur Rahim said that he and his colleagues were visiting different districts of the province on the directives of Pir Sahab Pagara so that the party’s support base could be broadened ahead of local government elections.