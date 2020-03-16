Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan says resolution of the issues being faced by the residents of Islamabad is amongst top priorities of the government.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said mega projects have been approved for Islamabad. He said funds have also been approved for the developmental projects in the rural areas of Islamabad. He said the water related issues will also be sorted out in Islamabad. The Special Assistant said overhead bridges and interchanges are also being constructed in different sectors of the city. He said fifty percent quota has been allocated in the jobs from scale one to 16, for those having the domicile of Islamabad.