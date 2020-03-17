Share:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The apex court approved the bails of the Khawaja brothers against two bonds worth Rs 3 million each. The brothers have been facing a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

On December 11, NAB arrested the Rafique brothers after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in the case pertaining to the housing society scam.

The Rafique brothers had approached the apex court after the LHC had cancelled their bail plea.

On April 26, the National Accountability Bureau Lahore had approved filing of a reference against the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia for the alleged corruption.

Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the case, was also included in the inquiry initiated by the NAB, and arrested in November last year. Later, he agreed to turn approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia.

On December 11, 2018, Khawaja brothers were detained by the accountability watchdog after the Lahore High Court rejected their bail plea.