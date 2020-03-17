Share:

HYDERABAD - The Engine Driver was wounded critically when the Sukkur Express rammed into a stationary cargo train near Tando Adam on Monday. Official sources said the Karachi-bound train hit a stationary freight train near Tando Adam due to signal fault causing derailment of the engine from the track. The engine driver sustained injuries in the accident and was shifted to hospital. The railway traffic also remained suspended for several hours due to the accident. Train accidents registered a sudden increase in recent years in the country.