FAISALABAD-The work on Wasa’s mega scheme – French Water Supply Project Phase-ll - will start soon with the efforts of Punjab government. The project will be completed in collaboration with French government with a cost of Rs14 billion.

The entire population of city would be provided clean drinking water after completion of this mega project.

This was told to Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja during the visit of French Water Supply Project phase l near Novelty Pul Samanabad. Managing Director WASA Faqir Muhammad Chaudhry gave briefing about the successful running of water supply project phase-l and updated progress of water supply project phase-ll planning.

DMD WASA Jabbar Anwar, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta, Assistant Director WASA Hafiz Awais and other officers were also present on the occasion. The Director General FDA inspected different portions of water supply project phase l and expressed his satisfaction over the monitoring of water supply lines with most advanced technology. He appreciated quality of cleanliness and said that it was a significant project of water supply as the canal water was being supplied to citizens after its proper treatment. He directed for mobilising all out resources for completion of a project of public interest and welfare with full responsibility. He urged upon establishment of plant nurseries on available space and said maximum tree plantation should be done for environmental protection. The director general asked the WASA officers to pursue departmental matters relating to the French Water Supply Project Phase-ll for ensuring early start of work and close coordination with the concerned departments should be kept in this regard.

MD WASA Faqir Muhammad Ch said the WASA had been successful to increase supply of clean drinking water from 60 million gallons water to 110 million gallons water daily to the citizens through French Water Supply Project Phase-l. He revealed that after completion of WASA French water supply project phase-ll, supply of clean drinking water to the entire population of city through this mega project would be possible which was proposed to be established at Makkoana-Jraranwala Road.