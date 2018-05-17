Share:

KARACHI - A meeting of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly Karachi chapter urged children to plant trees during the school vacation as Pakistan is facing serious threats of climate change and environmental pollution.

The Hamdard Naunehal Assembly held on Wednesday titled: “Holy Ramazan and summer vacations”, comprised recitation of holy verses, na’at and speeches at a local hotel.

Addressing the gathering of children as chief guest, Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan Managing Director and CEO Usama Qureshi said that Pakistan faced serious threats of climate change and environmental pollution as Pakistan was among most vulnerable countries. Tremendous rise of heat waves in Karachi was because of climate change and senseless cutting down of trees in the city, he added.

He told the children that taking advantage out of the summer vacations they should plant trees during these vacations, because trees were natural remedy of heat waves and pollution as they not only cleaned the environment, but also reduced the intensity of hot weather. Adult should also do the same, he added.

“You are lucky that you get Ramazan in summer vacation and can enjoy the blessings of this holy month; you are also lucky that you are a part of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, a forum, created by Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said for the mental training of children and to create self-confidence, which is the master key of success in life, among them,” he told the children.

He advised the children to respect the elders and teachers. The behaviour of good manners was a cornerstone of one’s development and prosperity and one faced complications and difficulties in life when this golden rule was not followed, he asserted.

“Health plays very important role in man’s life and health is acquired and maintained through physical activities and daily exercise. Play outdoor games --- cricket, football or hockey whichever you like and do exercise daily as these are the ways that can keep you healthy and smart and please remember that healthy body has healthy mind,” Qureshi asked the children.

Commending the speeches of young speakers, Usama Qureshi told them that they should make a point of their speeches. Earlier, Hakim Mohammed Usman, Dy Director, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan while presenting welcome address said that Qureshi was a well-educated person.

Young speakers Hamna Shakil, Sajid Ali, Aizah Shakil, Mohammed Umer, Raham Umer, Namrah Aijaz, Quruttul Ain, Mohammed Ismail Malik and Alishba Faisal also spoke.