SHIKARPUR - A police officer along with an accomplice was held for allegedly stabbing his brother’s wife, daughter and two grandsons to death after locking him in a room over an old enmity the other night.

Ali Nawaz, a police cook, Wednesday told the police that his brother Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Nawaz Manghnahar had allegedly stabbed his wife Zulekhan, daughter Farzana, and two grandsons – Kashif, 8, and Sajjid, 6 – to death with the help of a police constable namely Shahnawaz Manghnahar. He further alleged that the accused managed to take the bodies after torturing him and locking him in a room of his government quarter situated at police headquarters in the limits of New Faujdari police station.

Responding to the complaint, the police arrested ASI Nawaz Manghnahar and constable Shahnawaz Manghnahar and started investigation. The police dug out sacked-packed bodies of the deceased from the house of Nawaz Manghnahar and shifted them to Shikarpur Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

New Faujdari police SHO Ali Baig Bijarani confirmed and said that the bodies had been shifted to hospital for post-mortem. He also confirmed that ASI Nawaz and his accomplice were in the custody of the police. He said that the motive behind incident was an old dispute between three brothers over a family row. “Further investigation into the matter is underway,” he added.