Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology Anusha Rehman Khan said Pakistan has entered in the era of digitization through revolution and not through an evolution.

Chairing the 39th meeting of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) here Wednesday, she said that a lot more work needs to be done to keep up pace with technology including amendments in rules of business, framework and laws to take full benefits of what technology for development and growth.

Anusha said that 'The Digital Pakistan' policy gives a framework and would be presented to the cabinet for its approval. Due to strenuous efforts of the incumbent government and particularly Ministry of IT and PSEB Board, Pakistan's IT sector has developed exponentially through the incentives and facilitation granted to the IT and ITeS sector and announced by the prime minister last week including cash reward on IT/ ITeS exports, extension of tax holiday on IT/ ITeS exports till 2025, sales tax on IT/ ITeS reduced to 5percent in Islamabad Capital Territory, will work with State Bank to ensure long term financing for IT/ ITeS at 5 percent interest rate and bringing new legislation for Tech SEZ/ new IT parks.

She said that it's our biggest pride that the growth rate of IT and ITeS exports has jumped to 125percent over the last five years. The minister further said that we always assigned utmost priority to IT sector and adopted all possible measures to enhance growth of the IT Industry of the country.

"As a result, IT industry is not only growing in terms of the number of companies, revenue, but also in exports and workforce on yearly basis," she added.

She directed Pakistan Software Export Board authorities to enhance participation in key international trade fairs to increase contribution of IT sector to Pakistan's economy through foreign exchange earnings and job creation and take all possible measures to brand Pakistan as an ideal IT destination for IT outsourcing and extend maximum possible facilitation to the IT Industry of Pakistan with particular focus on start-ups.

During a visit to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that broadband sector growth in Pakistan is extraordinary and the sector has become a model for other countries across the world.

Member Telecom (MoIT), Mudasar Hussain, Member HRD (MoIT),Muhammad Tahir Mushtaq, Member IC (MoIT) Yasir Qadir, Chairman PTA, Mohammad Naveed, Member Compliance & Enforcement PTA, Abdul Samad, and senior officers of MoIT and PTA were present on this occasion.

She appreciated the role of PTA in the uplift of telecom sector, and emphasized the need for effective strategies, and a comprehensive framework for implementation and adaptation of 5G in Pakistan.

PTA Chairman M Naveed expressed his gratitude for the support provided by MoIT and IT, and appreciated the minister's valuable contribution in the promotion of advanced ICT services in Pakistan.