Share:

MULTAN:-A fault in Guddu-Muzaffargarh transmission line caused a major power shutdown in Multan and adjoining areas on Wednesday. Mepco sources confirmed that power supply from 111 grid stations got either completely or partially suspended. Almost all areas of Multan remained without power supply for many hours. However, the supply got restored in the evening. Mepco sources said that power supply to all grid stations has been restored which led to restoration of supply to the 11KV feeders and consumers.