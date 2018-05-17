Share:

Islamabad:- Chief of Nepalese Army General Rajendra Chhetri called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ Wednesday and discussed military to military relations and regional security situation. According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest including measures to improve bilateral ties came under discussion during the meeting. It said the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts and sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for stability in the region.–STAFF REPORTER