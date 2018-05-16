Share:

islamabad-Raabta, a public diplomacy initiative by Serena Hotels, held an informative panel discussion on the Federal Budget 2018-2019. The panelists included Muhammad Younus Dagha, Secretary Commerce, Teresa Daban, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund, Naeem Zamindar, Minister of States and Chairman at the Pakistan Board of Investment, Enrique Blanco Armas, leading economist at World Bank Pakistan. The discussion moderated by Sidra Iqbal centred on the steps laid out in the budget to accelerate the economic growth of Pakistan.

The event was attended by the representatives from corporate, government and private Sector in addition to the ambassadors and high commissioners.

Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels, said, “Pakistan is a country with immense potential and the economic transformation envisioned in the Budget 2018-2019 is geared towards bringing about rapid growth and development”.