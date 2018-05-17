Share:

PESHAWAR - The Chilimjusht festival concluded with much funfair and religious activities at the scenic Bomburet valley of Chitral on Wednesday.

The festival, which heralds the arrival of spring season, is usually celebrated in the 3 Kalash valleys including Bomburet, Birir and Rumbur every year.

The organisers said that this year, participation of local and foreign tourists was tremendous and that almost all hotels in Bomburet valley had been booked well before the start of the festival. They said that the hotels received more tourists than the capacity they had. The French, Italian and Australian tourist families stayed in Chitral for several days and enjoyed local culture, traditions, tourist attractions and festival in the scenic valleys.

As part of the religious and cultural traditions, the local residents distributed dry fruits and gifts among the visitors. A group of motorcyclists also participated in adventure tourism activities at the festival.

Tourism Corporation Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) had established a tent village for the tourists. Other arrangements had also been made to facilitate the tourists.

Of the 3 Kalash festivals, Chilimjusht, which normally lasts for 3 to 4 days, is considered to be the most important. Young girls and boys sing and dance in groups in community halls; houses are decorated, and the Kalash people wear new clothes specifically made for the event.

The main feature of the festival is the selection of life partners for unmarried boys and girls.

The Kalash girls spend lavishly on purchase of clothes and ornaments for the event and the occasion is being used to show off their financial wealth. Such festivals are being highlighted to introduce the serene valleys, ensure the access of local and foreign tourists to the beautiful sites of the province, and provide them with better facilities during stay there, the TCKP said.

The festival had kicked off at the scenic Bomburet, Birir and Rambur valleys in Chitral, simultaneously on Monday.