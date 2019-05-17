Share:

QUETTA : The newly appointed Director General of National Accountability Bureau Balochistan, Farmanullah has assumed charge here on Thursday. Soon after he took over the charge of NAB Balochistan office, he revived the performance of the bureau. “NAB believes in across the board accountability,” he said while addressing the officers and urged the officers to maintain integrity, and proceed with cases as per law, said Press release issued here. He said that in line with the vision of the Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, the policy of “Accountability for all” would be pursued. It merits mentioning here that Farmanullah joined National Accountability Bureau in 2003 and served at NAB headquarters, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions on key posts. He also remained the Director General of NAB KP during the year 2018-19. Having over 15 years of working experience with NAB, he has had the privilege of heading various investigation wings.

Besides, investigation teams under his supervision successfully completed various important cases, involving huge amounts of looted national wealth.