MULTAN - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday visited different areas of the City, as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle without any protocol and listened to the peoples problems.

The Foreign Minister, as part of a novel mass contact move, passed through different markets, narrow streets in rural and urban Union Councils including UC-17, 18 and 19, Mohallah Sharifpura, Usmanpura, Shaheen Abad.

The FM also walked on foot where needed to directly approach people at their doorsteps in mohallahs for informal interaction with them.

He also offered condolences over deaths of some notables in different areas and recited Fateha for the departed souls.

The Minister also attended some ceremonies during his visit.

Speaking at different ceremonies and during conversations with people at different locations, Qureshi said that the new Local Government system, introduced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would help solve people’s problems at their doorsteps.

Qureshi said that local people remained deprived of modern-day facilities due to negligence of the past governments.

He said that South Punjab province would be formed during the current tenure of the PTI government.

He said that despite his busy schedule at the Foreign Ministry, he was able to spare some time to meet people of Multan.

He said that he loved people of Multan and this attachment kept him coming back to the City of Saints.

The FM embarked on eight-hour long visit to different areas of his NA-156 constituency at 10am and concluded at about 4pm.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister MPA Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Union Council Chairmen and notables of the area were also present at these meetings.