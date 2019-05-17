Share:

GWADAR (PR): Hashoo Group has hosted a special Iftar dinner at Zaver Pearl-Continental Hotel Gwadar to honour the five men martyred last Saturday and to thank the brave servicemen who took part in the suc­cessful operation to stop the assailants and secure the hotel before more catastrophic damage could be done. Several senior leaders of Hashoo Group joined the hotel manager and staff to thank the police and mem­bers of the armed forces and break their fast together. The hotel is fully operational following a thorough safety check and security at the hotel has been further strengthened in cooperation with authorities. Zaver Pearl-Continental Gwadar, located on Koh-e-Batil Hill, is Gwadar’s first five-star hotel and opened in 2005.