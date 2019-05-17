Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has Friday decided to file a supplementary reference against former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Harish and Company case.

The erstwhile president will be a nominated suspect in the reference. The NAB sources have revealed that the decision has been taken against Asif Ali Zardari for not cooperating in the investigation.

Let it be known that the anti-corruption watchdog had earlier filed the fifth interim reference in fake bank accounts case in the court, and Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed and Secretary Sindh Ijaz Khan were nominated as the prime suspects.

According to the NAB officials, the officers of Sindh government gave illegal contracts to Harish and Company and Omni Group. Abdul Ghani Majeed purchased benami property in the name of his daughter – Minahil Majeed. Furthermore, the costly plot in DHA has been frozen.