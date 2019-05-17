Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the country's economic condition is a challenge and the PTI government has accepted it with a commitment to bring improvement in it.

Talking to media in Multan, he said the government has formed an experienced team of economic experts which would surely restore trust of investors and bring about overall improvement in the national economy.

To a question about US-Iran tension, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan is in support of sustainable peace in the region. He said Pakistan is also expecting dialogue with the new government of India to resolve all issues.