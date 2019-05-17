Share:

KARACHI (PR) The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new building of Banjosa Valley Public School took place at Kashmir. Yacoob Suttar, DMD/ CFO, and Chairman, PSO CSR Trust, the chief guest at the event along with other members of the PSO CSR Trust, were welcomed by Dr Zafar Iqbal Qadir, Chairman, Kashmir Education Foundation Trust and other representatives from the Foundation.

In keeping with its objective towards ensuring the provision of quality education to disadvantaged children in Pakistan, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the country’s leading oil marketing company, partnered with Kashmir Education Foundation to lend its support to the foundations Banjosa Valley Public School in Kashmir through a donation of approximately Rs.8.2 million. According to the agreement, the PSO CSR Trust provided fund for the construction of the ground floor of the new building.