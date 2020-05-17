Share:

Celebrated Philanthropist and Leader of the Shia Ismailia community, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, has contributed 250 million euros to the Global Response to COVID-19 Conference. This conference was held on 4 May 2020 in Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal. The President of Portugal praised the noble work of Prince Karim Aga Khan while addressing the conference.

The first Muslim Leader to contribute for combating with this flaring epidemic, Prince Karim Aga Khan is known all over the world for His Philanthropy. A development agency, known as Aga Khan Development Network, is working in more than 25 underprivileged countries of the world, including Pakistan. Aga Khan University, Aga Khan Foundation, Aga Khan Education Services and Aga Khan Rural Support programs are some of the organizations of Aga Khan Development network which are working in Pakistan.

Sir Sultan Mohammad Shah Aga Khan, the Grandfather of Prince Karim Aga Khan, played an active role in Pakistan’s independence. He was of the view that only education can change the destiny of Muslims of the subcontinent as this vision guided him to establish Aligarh Muslim University which was not only the desire of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan but also an indispensable need of Muslims at that time. Whenever the subcontinent came under the onslaught of infectious diseases, he stepped out to support masses in different ways.

After independence, Sir Sultan Mohammad Shah Aga Khan paid a sizable amount of money to Pakistan for procuring Gwadar Port from Oman which is nowadays a beacon of hope for Pakistan’s frail economy as Pakistan has pinned its hope on CPEC.

Prince Karim Aga Khan has been awarded countless awards, titles and honorary degrees for his marvellous contributions to humanity. His yet another move for the sake of humanity is laudable and exemplary.

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA,

Sujawal.