Mardan - The number of coronavirus positive cases in the Mardan district are is 329 while 948 people have reported negative in the district so far, health sources said yesterday.

So far 23 people have died of the viral infection in the district.

The sources said that 1,459 tests had been conducted in the district so far while the reports of 224 suspected patients were still awaited. A total of 315 suspected coronavirus patients were allowed to go home from quarantine centers after clearance.

Around 213 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centres in the district while 56 patients are still there. The sources said as many as 32,003 people were screened in different parts of the district. They added that 2,996 people were screened at the Manga Union Council, the most affected town by the virus. A total of 5,578 people were screened in Katlang, 7,672 in Bakhshali, 7,561 in Rashakai, 2,937 in Shergarh, and 1,908in Baghicha area.

Meanwhile, District administration here started awareness campaign against the corona.

It installed banners and placards inscribed with various instructions to avoid coronavirus in bazaars.