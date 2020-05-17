Share:

Muhammad Fateh Farooq

The writer is a staffer at The Nation. He can be reached at fatehfarooq1993

@gmail.com. His Twitter handle is

@iamfatehfarooq

Flinging towards sooq on a car gathering the vital household objects and stirring back to the house was rather easy and time saving. But the issue in this entire sturdy commotion was the absence of physical activity. After being locked down at home, many people especially families with young children were looking for lockdown-compliant habits to get outside and keep everybody as fit and contented as possible.

COVID-19 with its appearance rehabilitated the entire mode of living which people were adoring so far. The shutting of sports club and parks further yanked the set. People who use to go to gyms started staying at home. These people now look for some online fitness applications and prefer home workout.

On the other hand, people who were fond of outdoor workout swapped towards riding bicycle. The bicycle is complimented as a simple solution to some of the most complicated problems in the world--like traffic congestion, rising rates of obesity, and climate change.

The trend of cycling lurched tremendously so does the sale.

As public transport is immensely dwindling amid COVID-19, the users of bicycle are growing day by day. Various bicycle shops have reported thriving business, far above even the normal tiring days of the spring vending season.

While other outdoor industries have shut or are furloughing or laying off workers, bike shops are working hard, often at concentrated volume, to guarantee innocuous customer relations.

Bicycles are safe, socially distanced substitute, but numerous might merelypick to drive, possibly even in larger numbers than before. According to a study the tendency of purchasing and riding a bicycle perceived a mounting drift. The bicycles sale saw 75 to 80 per cent upsurge worldwide. The most prevalent bicycle retailed here in Pakistan ranges between Rs25,000 to Rs35000.

The safer, healthier riding experiences cyclists have adored over the past six weeks cannot be unfelt. And to the extent that this has instigated people to rethink norms about car-centric transportation—to see how much public space we have relinquished in the form of roads and (often free) parking, and how we have relegated other forms of conveyance—it could offer a substance for major change. Whether this is a momentary smash in the bicycle’s endorsement—the creation of an indolent society looking for luxury and stability in conversant things—or the start of a future where bicycles help crack roughly society’s utmost composite anomalies is up to us.

We have the power to remake our world.