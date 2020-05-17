Share:

Turkish drama series known as Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi has become sensation across whole of Pakistan.

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who has won the hearts of millions of Pakistani fans took to twitter to express her wish to visit Pakistan. She responded to the comments made by Pakistani fans.

She posted the remarks in response to the comments of Pakistani fans showered love on the endearing post with their appreciatory messages in the comments. She stated: “I’m waiting excitedly to meet you all in Pakistan after this period. Take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health.”

Esra wrote while responding to one of the comments, “I would like to say thank you will all my heart for your precious compliments. Your support makes me really happy.”

To another comment, She said, “lots of love from me to Pakistan.”

Another Turkish sensation, Gülsim Ali, responded to the messages of the Pakistani fans.

Gülsim Ali posted the following message for Pakistani fans on her instagram page: Hello Pakistani fans! How thoughtful of you! Thanks a million for your supporting messages and kindly comments . ???? Your precious compliments make me very happy. I’ve never been in Pakistan before but I hope one day I’ll be there to meet with you after this pandemic period. Till that day take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health. ???????? Wish you all the best from #Turkey , #istanbul and Last but not least “Pakistan Pakistan, cive #pakistan

Esra plays the lead role of Halime Sultan, the wife of Ertugrul. Gülsim Ali plays the role of Aslihan in Diriliş: Ertuğrul.