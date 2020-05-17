Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail held video link meeting with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday and discussed various development projects for the next financial year.

The development schemes for inclusion in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 were deliberated upon during the discussion, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor. The meeting also examined pace of development work on Federal Government-funded various ongoing projects in Sindh. The present status of various projects of Karachi, Hyderabad and Tharparkar were also came under discussion on the occasion. The Governor said the Federal Government was fully committed towards development requirements of the province despite financial problems.

The cooperation of the Federal Government with regards to improvements in infrastructure of basic amenities was very appreciable as it was aimed at improving the living standard of common man, he remarked.

He said that with the construction of three flyovers at Sakhi Hasan, Five Star and KDA roundabouts in District Central Karachi, the flow of traffic had immensely improved.

The repair and renovation of Mangophir Road and Nishtar Road would also facilitate the commuters in provision of better travelling facilities, he opined.

Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) CEO Saleh Farooqui gave detailed briefing about the status of Federal Government-funded projects.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Sher Zamn on Saturday while condemning an attack on the Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Hyderabad by the unknown persons, demanded of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad to ensure the arrest of responsibles involved in the incident immediately.

He said that the incident of vandalisation in the hospital was disappointing, according to a press release issued here. Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the culprits of the incidents should be arrested with no delay. He further said that it was the second incident of vandalization in 24 hours in the hospital. He appealed to the people to have patience and before destroying and damaging equipments of the hospital also think about other patients.

Meanwhile, President PTI Karachi Khurram Sher Zaman on Saturday said that the opening period of the markets should be extended to 12 am. Markets were more crowded due to limited working hours.

He demanded Sindh government to set up a separate SOP for each department. These views were expressed by Khurram Sher Zaman while addressing a press conference at Insaf House. PTI Karachi Senior Vice President Mahmood Maulvi, General Secretary Saeed Afridi, Karachi Spokesperson Jamal Siddiqui and Advisor to President PTI Karachi Imran Siddiqui were also present at the press conference.

Khurram Sherzaman said that due to lockdown and poor policies of Sindh government, everyone including the working class was being affected. He asked the Sindh Government to allow the opening of malls under SOP. Similarly, transport needed to be restored immediately.

The livelihood of millions of people was linked to transport. He asked the Sindh Government to restore urgent transport. The government was at the forefront of legislation while lagging behind in implementation.

He asked the Sindh Government to answer in the Sindh Assembly why the Sindh Health Department was signing contracts with private hospitals. Are Sindh’s government hospitals closed? Why will the Sindh government give Rs. 175,000 per patient daily to private hospitals? The entire cabinet of the Sindh Government is based on well-wishers and relatives. All these were sitting together and committing corruption.

Ration bags distributed among coolies, labourers

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday distributed ration bags among needy people at Cantt. Railways Station Karachi.

The ration has been distributed among coolies, daily wagers and labourers facing financial hardships due to the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19, said the spokesman to Rangers.

Besides, distribution of ration, the officials of Rangers also created awareness regarding adoption of precautionary measures including maintenance of social distancing and others.

The coolies and labourers on the occasion appreciated the efforts of Rangers.