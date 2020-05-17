Share:

SUKKUR - Sukkur Police have chalked out a security plan for the last 10 days of Ramazan and coming of Eid-ul-Fitr by increasing the checkposts at the entry and exit points of the district, said PRO to SSP Sukkur here on Saturday.

Several decisions were taken in a meeting, presided over by SSP Sukkur. In the meeting SDPOs of various circles, station house officers (SHOs) and other officials attended the meeting.

The SSP asked subordinates to deploy both policemen and policewomen in plain clothes at sensitive places such as shopping malls and bazaars and also around mosques and patrolling to be increased.