ISLAMABAD - Lohi Bher police have booked three persons as they beat up a traffic police cop over issuing fine ticket, in the limits of PWD Colony here on Friday.

According to the details, constable Bani Amin issued fine ticket to bike-rider Ali Hussain son of Muhammad Hussain Shah over violation of the traffic rules in the PWD Colony area in the evening on 15 May.

The violator returned to the cop after submitting the challan amount within few minutes, to get his documents. Two other persons accompanied him as he approached the cop.

After receiving the documents, all the three persons attacked the cop and tore apart his uniform besides inflicting him injuries.

The accused also threatened the cop of dire consequences and then fled away from the scene.

The police, later, through the help of CCTV cameras and the bike documents reached the culprits. The police have booked the accused under section 353, 186, 506, 34 of the PPC while efforts were underway to arrest them.

Furthermore, Islamabad police apprehended 824 proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders during the ongoing year, in a special crackdown against the criminals at large. They were wanted to local police in number of crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that the crackdown was launched following special directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who assigned task to all Zonal SPs to ensure arrest of absconders. Following these directions, the police teams arrested 824 absconders during 2020 which included 62 proclaimed offenders (category-A) wanted to police in multiple cases of heinous crime.

During the period, Saddar Zone police arrested 264 such absconders followed by Rural Zone police (243), City Zone police (212) and Industrial Area police (105) absconders.

While reviewing the overall performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and further directed the officials to continue their efforts against the criminals.