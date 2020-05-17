Share:

Turkey and Russia agreed to lift mutually some of the time limits on ground shipments, Russia's Transport Ministry announced in a written statement on Saturday.

Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh had a phone conversation with Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu, said the statement.

The two parties positively evaluated reciprocal steps taken to lift restrictions on Russian and Turkish drivers' stay in the countries during mutual transports, it added.

Both countries agreed to also lift the time limits that had been implemented for drivers during the transportation process through Russia and Turkey.