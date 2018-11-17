Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Special Assistant on Human Rights Dr Khatumal Jeevan has said that Sindh has distinction to have Human Rights Women and Child Commissions to protect the respective segment in a proper manner as our leadership has always supported and encourage us to protect the people’s interests and safeguard their rights.

This he observed while addressing at dialogue on Human Rights situation and launch of 4th Annual Report 2017-18 “Justice for All” held at local hotel on Friday.

The special assistant has said that if recommendations are required in this law and others, we will proceed to Sindh Assembly for further legislation as PPP always trying hard to provide maximum relief to poor masses and every segment of the society.

He said that human rights are the higher status in the society that is why we had established Sindh Human Right Commission to further over come to resolve the human right issues at grass root level.

He extended his full support and cooperation to the commission at every level to further achieve the targets for the benefit for the poor masses. In this regard we should all come forward to further strengthen and play our due role collectively.

Earlier, Chairperson Human Right Commission Justice (r) Majida Rizvi while describing the progress and working of the commission and salient features of 4th Annual Report of 2017-18 has said that with the discourse related to human rights taking deep roots in the socio political arena of our country, the numbers of human rights violation have increase the great deal.

“No doubt that in order to respond to the HR violations and to ensure the availability of all the fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution, the Sindh Legislature had responded quite proactively, and the establishment of commission under Sindh Protection of Human Rights Act, 2011 was one of the commendable responses to HR violations in province,” she added.

She said: “We look forward to conclude a way forward to effective response mechanism to deal with HR violations in Sindh. Furthermore we have also completed review of pro-women laws in collaborations with other commissions/ institutions. The commission has intervened in the environment degradation and water shortage in Sindh, Sindh EPA Act-2014 is being reviewed by the commission so that fundamental right of clean environment may also be assured.”

She thanked the Sindh government for enhancing the grant in aid which enable them to work more proactively. She also thanked the DRI and Women MPAs for supporting workshop to the commission who are very cooperative and receptive to needs and desire to expand commissions work.

She hoped that positive partnership with all continues years to come to empower fully to pursue its mandate and commission offices in other areas of the province.

On the occasion, Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Asad Ashraf Malik said that with the collaboration of Unicef, Children Complaint Cell has been established in the Ombudsman office to protect the child issues etc. Those who are out of school, children would be ensured in the schools as he head suo moto powers to act upon these issues, he added.

He further said that the Ombudsman Law has been passed in 1983 in the light of 1973 constitution, after 10 years the Federal Law has been passed, after that in 1991 the Ombudsman office in Sindh was established, as Sindh has distinction before in other Provinces, Punjab, Balochistan and KPK. He lauded the services of Justice (r) Majida Rizvi and Sindh Human Rights Commission, has extended his support and cooperation to both.

Justice (r) Shaiq Usmani presented over view of Human Rights situation, Anees Haroon spoke about challenges with Human Rights Institutions, Karamat Ali of PILER, for strengthening Human Rights Institutions in the light of recommendations, Maliha Zia Lari also describe the role of legislature in combating Human Right violations, change in the old 1800 laws in to new techniques & methods and also need to data collection and level of problems in human rights.

Human Rights Department Sindh Secretary Riaz Hussain Soomro while apprised the working and progress of the Department has said that the department in collaboration of other departments and commissions supported and get feedback from them to overcome the complaints of Human Rights and also provide full assistance and cooperation to the Sindh Human Rights Commission. While a 24 / 7 a Toll free No 0800-11100 has also working to lodge, receive and registered the Human Rights Complaints and resolve accordingly.

Women MPAs Kalsoom Chandio, Heer Soho, Ex-Minister Jameel Yousuf, Secretary Riaz Soomro, Aslam Shaikh, Sheema Kirmani, Naseer Jamali, Farhat Parveen, Zulfiqar Shah, Syed Hassan Shah, Rubina Brohi, Adnan Khaskheli and large numbers of civil society attended the ceremony.